Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United youngster Luca Thomas has joined National League outfit Halifax Town on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old Leeds forward played 10 times for fellow National League club York City earlier this season before returning to Thorp Arch. He scored twice at the LNER Community Stadium in what was his first experience of senior football after impressing for United’s Under-21s.

Thomas now joins up with head coach Chris Millington at Halifax who sit eighth in the table, six places below the Minstermen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds statement on Thursday, January 16 confirmed Thomas’ exit for the remainder of the campaign. It read: “Leeds United can announce Luca Thomas has completed a loan move to Vanarama National League side FC Halifax Town.

“The forward joins the Shaymen for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, linking up with Chris Millington’s side who currently sit just outside the Play-Off positions on goal difference.

“Earlier in the campaign, the 20-year-old forward enjoyed a loan spell at fellow National League outfit York City, where he scored two goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for the Minstermen.

“Everyone at the club wishes Luca well during his time at The Shay and we look forward to seeing his further development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas is the third player to leave Leeds on loan this month following Charlie Crew and Joe Gelhardt’s exits. Teenage midfielder and Welsh international Crew has joined Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers for the remainder of the season as they seek to gain promotion from League Two. Gelhardt, on the other hand, has signed until the end of the campaign with Ruben Selles’ Hull City, whose aim for the rest of the season is to move clear of the Championship’s relegation zone.

Thomas’ Leeds contract expires at the end of the current season, meaning his development at The Shay could determine whether he is offered a new deal, whether that be at Elland Road, or a possible permanent switch to the National League side.