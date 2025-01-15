Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have completed their second outgoing bit of January transfer window business this week.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot on the heels of teenage midfielder Charlie Crew’s move to League Two promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers, Leeds have sent another youngster out on loan to near neighbours. Joe Gelhardt, for whom gametime has been limited at Elland Road this season, has joined Leeds’ fellow Championship side Hull City.

Newly appointed boss Ruben Selles saw Gelhardt as a good option to bolster his forward line, particularly with his ability to come in off the right flank. Selles told Gelhardt as much as the two spoke about the prospect of working together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a happy moment for me,” said the 22-year-old. “I’ve spoken to the manager about the plans and direction the club is going in and I can’t wait to get started and get playing. I’m really excited to work with the manager. He sees me more playing off the nine, maybe off the right or just behind. My best positions are striker or just behind the striker, trying to help assist and score goals for the team and trying to win games. Every footballer wants to train hard all week and get rewarded with playing on the weekend. That hasn’t happened for me in the last few years so I’m really excited to get playing again and get that matchday feeling back.”

Gelhardt broke into the Leeds United first team in the 2021/22 season and made 20 Premier League appearances, scoring a goal in a defeat at Chelsea and a memorable winner at home to Norwich City. Having played a bit-part role the following season, Gelhardt spent the second half of that campaign out on loan with Sunderland in the Championship. Last season he remained at Leeds, despite loan interest from both Glasgow giants, foreign clubs and Championship outfits, but barely featured for Daniel Farke. Gametime has again been an issue this season, leading to both parties agreeing that a loan exit would be best for the rest of this season.

A Leeds statement said: “Leeds United can announce Joe Gelhardt has completed a loan move to fellow Sky Bet Championship side Hull City. The forward has joined the Tigers until the end of the 2024/25 campaign, bolstering the attacking options for newly appointed manager Ruben Selles as the club aims to move up the league standings, away from the relegation zone. Gelhardt joined the Whites in 2020 and has been a regular in first team squads, but with playing time limited in the current season, the 22-year-old will gain vital minutes with Hull to further his development. Everyone at the club wishes Joffy well during his time at the MKM Stadium and we look forward to seeing his further development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hull spokesperson added: “Hull City are delighted to announce the signing of forward Joe Gelhardt on loan from Sky Bet Championship rivals Leeds United. The 22-year-old, who becomes the Tigers’ second January recruit following the permanent transfer of midfielder Matt Crooks, will spend the rest of the 2024/25 season in East Yorkshire. “