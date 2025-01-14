Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United midfielder Charlie Crew has joined League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Wales international Crew, 18, will join up with Grant McCann’s squad at the Eco-Power Stadium after agreeing a loan move with the Yorkshire club.

Doncaster currently occupy the final play-off spot in England’s fourth tier but are just three points from Crewe Alexandra in second place. Three teams are promoted automatically from League Two with McCann’s side eyeing promotion back to the third tier from which they were relegated in 2022.

A Leeds United club statement confirmed the switch, which read: “The 18-year-old has been with the Whites since 2022 and during that time he has progressed through the Under-18s, Under-21s and more recently into the first team set-up, making his Championship debut against Plymouth Argyle in November.

“Everyone at Leeds United wishes Charlie the best of luck during his time at the Eco-Power Stadium and we look forward to seeing his further development.”

Doncaster booked their place in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup last weekend with a penalty shootout victory over Championship Hull City. They will host Premier League Crystal Palace in the next round for which Crew is eligible after not appearing for Leeds in their 1-0 win over Harrogate Town in the same competition last Saturday.

Should Doncaster gain promotion this season, Crew could be in line for two medals by the end of the campaign, having also appeared for Leeds, who have made no secret their intention to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship.