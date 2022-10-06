Rasmus Kristensen has opened up on Leeds United’s struggle to stay true to their game plan amid crafty opposition game plans.

The Whites are becoming an entertaining prospect under Jesse Marsch, with the American boss installing a high-intensity style of play at Elland Road. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, with Leeds coming up against game plans designed to disrupt their rhythm.

Take last weekend’s draw with Aston Villa, for example. In the end, Leeds were somewhat fortunate to hold on to a point after playing much of the game with 10 men. But injury-hit Villa slowed the game down at every opportunity, leaving Marsch furious after the game, with the Leeds boss accusing Steven Gerrard’s men of time wasting.

Gerrard responded by making it clear he and his team will do what they have to in order to get points, and that’s a reasonable view. Ultimately, Leeds must get better at keeping up their intensity regardless of opposition attempts to slow the game down.

And that’s something summer signing Kristensen admits, telling the BBC: “I think, obviously, it's frustrating. We want a game at high pace and loads of intensity, loads of running, pressing back and forth. I mean, teams are killing the game in a way that's beneficial for them.

“You have to learn to manage that and we have to learn to keep playing to our strengths trying as much as possible to keep the tempo high, to keep the level of intensity at a maximum.

