Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has issued his verdict on two controversial moments during Leeds United’s draw with Aston Villa.

The Whites managed to hold on to a point on Sunday evening despite a red card early in the second half, with Luis Sinisterra receiving a second yellow card shortly after half-time.

It was a real struggle for Jesse Marsch’s men from there, but they did manage to keep hold of the point, something they can take encouragement from after around a month out of action.

Though, many fans were left unhappy with the officiating during the game, with some question marks over Sinisterra’s sending off, while much of the frustration surrounded apparent time-wasting from an injury-hit Villa.

But former Premier League referee Gallagher saw no issue with Sinisterra’s red card, in particular, agreeing with referee Stuart Attwell by saying on Sky Sports News: “Why give the referee the opportunity? You’re on a yellow card, you’re just asking them to make a decision. The only decision he can make there is a yellow card, he’s got nowhere else to go.

“You’re sent off on the halfway line with very little danger, and he’s paid a very, very heavy price. He’s given the referee no option.”

There was another flash point when Liam Cooper hauled down Tyrone Mings, but Attwell did not give a spot kick, and VAR did not intervene.

Though, Gallagher thought Leeds were a little fortunate on that occasion, adding: “That’s a massive risk to do that, why you’d take that chance. If his challenge isn’t seen, and that one is, if the VAR sent the referee over to the review monitor, I think they might recommend a penalty.

Luis Sinisterra of Leeds United makes their way off after being shown a red card during the Premier League match (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“If he gets a penalty given against him, I don’t think he’s got much argument about it.”

Marsch was left furious with Attwell after the game, though mostly because of the time wasting.

