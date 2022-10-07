Serving a one-match suspension following a red card at Brentford, Marsch was forced to watch from the West Stand press box on Sunday as his 10-man Whites side held Aston Villa to a 0-0 draw.

The American was able to give his usual team talks before the match and at half-time, but any feedback that he wanted to give the players had to go through Mark Jackson, via headsets and earpieces.

Marsch was conscious that the first team coach did not need a constant monologue from the boss 'upstairs.'

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Patrick Vieira, Manager of Crystal Palace and Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United embrace at full-time after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"Jacko and I were talking and I tried to not be in his ear every 30 seconds, I tried to measure that carefully," said Marsch.

"And I think we had good communication and I think that the staff and the players carried out the plan.

"We were even discussing subs, as we were having different discussions and I think that the changes that we made were good. I thought that the players that came on were good."

Marsch praised his staff for the way they handled the game during his absence from the technical area, where assistant head coach Rene Maric was in charge, supported by Jackson and, in the dugout, Cameron Toshack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the game Marsch had publicly toyed with the idea of spending more time in the stand, having enjoyed an elevated vantage point previously in his career as an assistant with the US Men's National Team, but after he made it clear that he would rather not be forced off the touchline by his own antics.

"I think the staff did an outstanding job of managing the situation," he said.

"I prefer in the future to not put anyone in that situation again, so I will try to behave myself a little bit better."

Marsch's first game back on the touchline following the suspension will, ironically, pit him against Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira.

Advertisement Hide Ad