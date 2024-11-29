Leeds United are in action this weekend in the Championship

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace believes Leeds United will go up this season. The Lancashire outfit welcome Daniel Farke’s side to Ewood Park this weekend as they look to make it three wins on the spin. The Whites head into the game on the back of their 3-0 home win over Luton Town last time out. Striker Joel Piroe and forward Dan James scored against the Hatters, whilst Sam Byram got the other goal.

Leeds are top of the table on goal difference above Sheffield United. Eustace has delivered his verdict: “They have carried on from where they were last season, they have brilliant players and a great manager. They will be in the top-six, probably top two I would reckon, at the end of the season. They have Premier League quality and we will have a game plan as we always do to try and stop that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a tough challenge, they’re top of the league for a reason. The manager knows how to get out of the league and it will be a good challenge for us against a top side.”

Sheffield United’s rivals

Meanwhile, Farke has said he wants to send his away fans home happy on Saturday afternoon with a win as he looks to build a gap between his team and the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland: “It's a tough test for us and it will be another difficult game, but we don't complain, we just want to make sure that we are on it again. We expect also a tight game and we have to fight, and have to use each and every percent in order to give ourselves a chance to win as many points as possible.

“It’s (the fans are) outstanding and I mentioned this already several times, I think the supporters are the most valuable asset of this club. It's second to none, they’re very enthusiastic and they can play an important part to be the 12th man in home games and away games.

"We have one big unity together with our supporters and again for such an away game, to have such a travelling support, is amazing. Of course it's also big extra motivation in order to make our supporters happy, not just the travelling ones but also everyone who is nail-biting at home and follows this game. We want to send them back with a positive performance, a positive result, and we'll try our best in order to make this happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are in good form at the moment and are proving to be a tough team to score against as they look to keep their consistency levels up. They are very solid at the back and are a tought nut to crack.

Farke’ side made sure they got their recruitment right over the summer by bringing in the likes of Largie Ramazani, Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka, among others. They have the chance to tweak their squad this winter in January with both comings and goings if they do so wish.