Leeds moved top of the division for the first time this season through Sunday’s last-gasp 4-3 victory at Swansea City but dropped down to fourth place after Tuesday’s results involving Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland. Leeds, though, reclaimed top spot with the fresh big boost of Wednesday night’s 3-0 win at home to Luton Town which left the Whites in pole position on goal difference ahead of second-placed Sheffield United. Daniel Farke’s Whites also now have a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland. Something will also have to give on Friday night as Sheffield United and Sunderland clash in the division’s evening kick-off at Bramall Lane. Leeds then visit eighth-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in a 1.30pm kick-off before Burnley head to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon. There have also been two big fresh managerial changes this week, Coventry City appointing Frank Lampard as their new boss and Hull City sacking Tim Walters. The fresh twists and turns have all led to a fresh verdict from the bookmakers as to how they think the final table will look. Here, based on the very latest odds, is the full run down in reverse order.
