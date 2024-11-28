One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have sacked their manager

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Hull City have sacked manager Tim Walter after just 17 league games in charge. The Tigers announced they had parted company with the German following a 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

The East Yorkshire club have lost eight of their 17 Championship outings this term, with one of those coming against Leeds back in August as second-half goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe clinched all three points for Daniel Farke’s side. Hull sit 22nd and in a relegation battle after finishing seventh in the table last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers were three points behind Norwich City - who Leeds beat 4-0 over two legs in the Championship play-off final - come the end of the the 2023-24 campaign. Hull made the decision to dismiss manager Liam Rosenior after they missed out on the play-offs, a decision that raised eyebrows. They confirmed Walter’s departure in a short statement, which read: “Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect. Assistant head coaches Julian Hübner and Filip Tapalović have also left the club.

“First-team coach Andy Dawson will take interim charge while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent successor. We would like to thank Tim, Julian and Filip for their efforts during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for the future.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post has launched a new Leeds United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our YEP - Leeds United channel.

Former Watford, Fulham and Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic is among the early contenders to take over while recently-sacked Coventry City boss Mark Robins is also said to be in the frame. Coventry confirmed Robins’ replacement on Thursday as Frank Lampard was appointed at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after what proved to be his final game in charge, Walter said his stint at Hull was the toughest of his managerial career. Following the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, he said: “For sure – you are in a new country and then it’s really different. I never lost that many games. I can understand the frustration; I’m frustrated myself but I’m tough enough to fight my way back.

“We had the biggest chances in the game – (Xavier Simons) hit the post, Regan (Slater) hit the goalkeeper. And then it’s human because we knew this situation from the games before and heads went down, we got a penalty against us. They dropped back and then it’s hard to play against, you have to create and be more precise.”