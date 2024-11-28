Leeds United reclaimed top spot in the Championship after beating Luton Town 3-0 on Wednesday . Sam Byram, Joel Piroe and Dan James were on target for the Whites, who extended their home winning run to six games with another dominant performance. Daniel Farke’s side are now ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference, with midweek victory opening up a two-point gap on Sunderland and Burnley outside the automatic promotion places.

Leeds have been among the favourites for promotion all season and recent performances have only strengthened their case, with Wednesday’s win over Luton increasing their chances of a Premier League return even further. In the aftermath of that victory, statistical gurus Opta have updated their predicted table, which presents each team’s expected points tally, plus their percentage chance of the title, automatic promotion or relegation - take a look below.