Leeds United's new mind-blowing Championship promotion chances as Opta supercomputer predicts Sunderland, Burnley, Sheffield United finishes

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 17:58 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 11:58 BST

Leeds United have been hot favourites for promotion all season.

Leeds United reclaimed top spot in the Championship after beating Luton Town 3-0 on Wednesday. Sam Byram, Joel Piroe and Dan James were on target for the Whites, who extended their home winning run to six games with another dominant performance. Daniel Farke’s side are now ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference, with midweek victory opening up a two-point gap on Sunderland and Burnley outside the automatic promotion places.

Leeds have been among the favourites for promotion all season and recent performances have only strengthened their case, with Wednesday’s win over Luton increasing their chances of a Premier League return even further. In the aftermath of that victory, statistical gurus Opta have updated their predicted table, which presents each team’s expected points tally, plus their percentage chance of the title, automatic promotion or relegation - take a look below.

Expected points: 44.71 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 62.1%

1. 24th. QPR

Expected points: 44.71 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 62.1% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 46.88 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 49.5%

2. 23rd: Cardiff City

Expected points: 46.88 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 49.5% Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Expected points: 47.13 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 47.6%

3. 22nd: Portsmouth

Expected points: 47.13 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 47.6% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 49.2 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 37.5%

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Expected points: 49.2 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 37.5% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 50.68 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 28.2%

5. 20th: Oxford United

Expected points: 50.68 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 28.2% Photo: Ben Whitley

Photo Sales
Expected points: 50.72 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 26.0%

6. 19th: Hull City

Expected points: 50.72 | Title: 0.0% | Promotion: 0.0% | Relegation: 26.0% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipBurnleySheffield UnitedSunderland
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice