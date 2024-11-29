Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend

Leeds United take on Blackburn Rovers away as they look to keep their push for promotion to the Premier League on track. They are top of the Championship table above the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley.

The Whites beat Luton Town 3-0 at home in their last game. Here is everything you need to know about their upcoming clash....

Is Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United on TV?

No. Leeds’ trip to Blackburn has not been selected for Sky Sports coverage. Instead, Middlesbrough vs Hull City, Oxford United vs Millwall and Watford vs QPR - which all kick off at 12.30pm - will be broadcast.

What time does Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United kick-off?

Leeds’ game against Blackburn kicks-off at 13:30pm.

Where is Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United being held?

Leeds’ clash against Blackburn is being held at Ewood Park in Lancashire. It has been Rovers’ home since 1890 and has a capacity of 31,367.

Why is Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United an early kick-off?

Leeds’ match against Blackburn was moved back on 19th September. As per the official club website, it was changed due to a ‘request and intervention from Lancashire Police’.

The Whites’ website read: “The club are frustrated this decision was not taken at an earlier date, which may now inconvenience the travel plans of supporters. The club also pushed back on an even earlier kick-off time, whilst ensuring the full away allocation at Ewood Park would be made available.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United head-to-head?

Blackburn wins: 33

Draws: 23

Leeds wins: 48

Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United last five results in all competitions

Blackburn: LLLWW

Leeds: WLWWW

What has been said ahead of Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United?

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has said: “If they (Blackburn) win their game in hand and you should expect this they sit in the top six. They’ve proved this with good results and performances. We know it’s not an easy place to go. They had a bit more time in the past week to recover and on the training pitch. It’s a tough test and will be another difficult game. Expect a tight game, have to fight and use every per cent to win as many points as possible.”

He also hailed the fans: “It’s outstanding, I think the supporters are the most valuable asset of this club. Very enthusiastic, they can play the important part to be 12th man. Sometimes these emotions can be a bit difficult for young players, it’s up to me to help them keep their nerves in emotional situations. We have one big unity with our supporters. To have such travelling support is amazing, extra motivation to make our supporters happy. We want to send them back with a positive performance and result.”

Blackburn manager Eustace has said: “It will be a tough challenge, they’re top of the league for a reason. The manager knows how to get out of the league and it will be a good challenge for us against a top side.

“The lads are confident because performances have been good. Watford was good, the first half against Sheffield United was good. We have spoken about setbacks from that game and not dropping our heads.”