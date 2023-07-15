One pundit is not fully convinced over some of Everton’s reported targets, who happen to be Leeds United stars.

Daniel Farke will now press on with bringing in new players, but Leeds may not be done offloading some of their big earners and biggest talents.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto have all been linked with a move away from Elland Road, and Premier League club Everton have been linked with some of those players. But Everton striker Campbell is not fully convinced about all of those players, at least not with the likely cost factor.

“Rodrigo at £3million, that was the no-brainer. With the price of the others I’m not sure,” Campbell told Goodison News.

“Jack Harrison, I think you can’t go wrong. Gnonto, I think you can’t go wrong. Summerville? Probably a little bit more of a punt that one would be. But they’re going to cost money. Gnonto and Harrison are going to cost money.”

Harrison is likely to cost well over £20million if not £30million, while Gnonto is likely to cost just shy of £20million despite arriving on the cheap last summer. Summerville could also cost as much as £20million and £30million after an impressive first Premier League campaign of last.