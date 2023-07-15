Pundit warns Everton over risky transfer ‘punt’ amid links with Leeds United trio
One pundit believes Everton should reconsider their reported transfer targets, who are Leeds United players.
One pundit is not fully convinced over some of Everton’s reported targets, who happen to be Leeds United stars.
The Whites are in the midst of offloading a number of players this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship. Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo Moreno have all departed, and there could yet be more departures ahead of the start of the new season.
Daniel Farke will now press on with bringing in new players, but Leeds may not be done offloading some of their big earners and biggest talents.
The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto have all been linked with a move away from Elland Road, and Premier League club Everton have been linked with some of those players. But Everton striker Campbell is not fully convinced about all of those players, at least not with the likely cost factor.
“Rodrigo at £3million, that was the no-brainer. With the price of the others I’m not sure,” Campbell told Goodison News.
“Jack Harrison, I think you can’t go wrong. Gnonto, I think you can’t go wrong. Summerville? Probably a little bit more of a punt that one would be. But they’re going to cost money. Gnonto and Harrison are going to cost money.”
Harrison is likely to cost well over £20million if not £30million, while Gnonto is likely to cost just shy of £20million despite arriving on the cheap last summer. Summerville could also cost as much as £20million and £30million after an impressive first Premier League campaign of last.
Everton need to improve their squad ahead of the new season after scraping survival at the expense of Leeds at the very end of last season. The Toffees may be sensing a bargain or two out of the Whites following their relegation, but they will still have to pay significant amounts to sign any of the three players mentioned this summer.