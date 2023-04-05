Leeds United claimed another vital win in the battle to avoid relegation this season as they came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest last night. Oriel Mangala took the lead within 15 minutes, however Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra handed the Whites the lead before half-time.

The victory - their third since Javi Gracia’s arrival - has taken them up to 13th in the Premier League table. However, they still only sit two points above the relegation zone with nine teams potentially facing the drop.

Fans were left ecstatic at a huge three points on home soil last night, however former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed it could have gone very differently. The 43-year-old believes Patrick Bamford was ‘very lucky’ not to go give away a penalty for handball as Emmanuel Dennis’ deflected shot hit the post early on.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Robinson said: “It’s Patrick Bamford it comes off. He’s very lucky it doesn’t hit his hand. Emmanuel Dennis is really unlucky.”

The Whites will now prepare for another huge tie in the relegation battle as they host Crystal Palace this weekend. The Eagles claimed their first win since New Year’s Eve last time out as they beat Leicester City.

Both teams will head to Elland Road with some confidence, however Roy Hodgson’s side will be hoping the fresh absence of Wilfried Zaha won’t be an issue. The Sun have reported that Crystal Palace have suffered a huge injury boost after the forward limped off in tears during the weekend’s victory and he is now set to be out for three weeks with a groin problem.