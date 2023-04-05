Leeds United returned to action on Tuesday night when they defeated Nottingham Forest.

The Whites find themselves battling relegation again this season, and should they manage to stay up, they will need to invest significantly this summer to avoid another trouble-filled season. Leeds did spend significantly last summer, but with the loss of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, the Whites have struggled to take steps forward, having to swap Jesse Marsch for Javi Gracia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Leeds continue to battle the drop, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

American stars prediction

Leeds have brought in a number of American stars over recent months, but would they stay should Leeds drop out of the top flight this season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former US football star Alexi Lalas has told the State of the Union podcast: “I think a lot of the players that we’re talking about here, their value and their ability to go somewhere and step up is not tied to the relegation problems they’re having. They would be looked at as bright spots within the darkness if you will. I think McKennie and I think Tyler Adams (would go).

“Aaronson is an interesting one because I’m not sure. There’s an appreciation for him, but he never kicked on. They are all going to be fine if Leeds go down, it would be most likely for someone like Aaronson to continue on in the Championship, but I think McKennie and Tyler Adams would look towards new pastures.”

Hall scouting mission

Leeds are said to have put together another scouting mission to see how Birmingham City star George Hall is getting on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to multiple reports, the Whites are interested in snapping up the midfielder this summer having considered a move in January. The latest report, from the Daily Mail, claims Leeds have sent scouts to watch Hall as recently as last weekend. Though, it’s also claimed Liverpool have sent scouts, with the Reds looking to get ahead in midfield after allowing themselves to fall behind when it comes to the middle of the park.