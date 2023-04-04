Big Leeds United boost as lengthy ban rules star man out of forthcoming Whites clash

Javi Gracia’s side will travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday, April 22 but Marco Silva’s hosts will be without talisman star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who has been handed an eight-game ban for his actions in last month’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

The punishment has been handed out by an Independent Regulatory Commission and the FA have since announced that they intend to appeal the sanctions given to both Mitrovic and also boss Silva. Mitrovic has already sat out game through suspension but remains banned for the next seven.

A statement released by the FA on Tuesday afternoon read: “Fulham FC, Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrović have been sanctioned by an independent Regulatory Commission following a hearing in relation to their tie against Manchester United in The FA Cup on Sunday 19 March.

LENGTHY BAN: For Fulham's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, right. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

"Marco Silva admitted that he used abusive and insulting words, gestures and behaviour towards the match referee around the 72nd minute; that he used abusive and insulting words towards the fourth official before being sent off; and that he used abusive and insulting words, gestures and behaviour towards the fourth official after being dismissed. However, he denied that he threw a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee and that his behaviour in doing so was improper. The Regulatory Commission upheld the outstanding charge against him, and imposed a two-match touchline ban and a £20,000 fine.

“The manager also admitted that comments he made in the post-match press conference constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias, question the integrity of the match official, and bring the game into disrepute. As a result, the Regulatory Commission imposed an additional £20,000 fine.

“We claimed the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrović for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee around the 72nd minute was clearly insufficient. The forward denied this, but it was upheld by the Regulatory Commission, and a three-match ban was imposed. This is in addition to the three-match ban he had already received for the red card offence.

“The forward separately admitted that his behaviour and language after being sent off was improper, abusive, insulting and threatening, and the Regulatory Commission imposed an additional two-match ban and £75,000 fine.

“In total, the Regulatory Commission has suspended Aleksandar Mitrović for eight matches. One of these has already been served, and therefore the forward will be unavailable for Fulham FC’s next seven matches.

“Finally, the club admitted that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion around the 72nd minute, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a £40,000 fine. We await the Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these decisions, which will be published in due course.”

