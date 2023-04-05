'I pray' - Luis Sinisterra on 'massive' Leeds United development and personal Whites vow

Javi Gracia’s Whites approached Tuesday’s hosting of relegation rivals Forest sat in the division’s drop zone and fell behind in the 12th minute to an Orel Mangala strike. Leeds, though, drew level just eight minutes later as Jack Harrison smashed home from close range as he followed up Marc Roca’s parried thunderbolt strike and Sinisterra then bagged what proved the game’s winning goal with a fine individual effort in first half stoppage time. The victory propelled Leeds all the way up from 18th to 13th place in the Premier League table and Sinisterra left no doubt as to what the win meant to his Whites.

"We knew this was a very important game for us,” said Colombian international winger Sinisterra to LUTV.

"I am happy because we work for it. We worked hard during the week and to get these three points is massive for us. Unfortunately they scored first but we continued working hard and it was nice that we got the 1-1 early on and then I could score. It was really good for me and the team. We knew that this was a direct team (rival). We are playing to get points, to finish as high as we can in the table so this was a massive three points for us."

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra celebrates his brilliant winner. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Asked about his winning goal, Sinisterra said his strike was reward following hard work on the road back from injury but quickly made a vow about striving for further success.