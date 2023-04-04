Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Nottingham Forest with five 8/10s and one 9

Leeds United recorded a hugely important 2-1 victory at home to Tuesday night’s visitors Nottingham Forest – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds began brightly but the Whites were saved by the frame of the goal from a corner in the eighth minute as a Morgan Gibbs-White delivery hit Patrick Bamford and fell at the feet of Emmanuel Dennis whose shot from a tight angle hit the top of the post before the Whites cleared.

Forest, though, went ahead in the 12th minute as a Luke Ayling header was intercepted and the visitors worked the ball down the left flank for Dennis who pulled the ball back to Orel Mangala who calmly slotted home from just inside the box.

Leeds drew level in the 20th minute through a move which started and ended with Jack Harrison who cut in from the left and helped the Whites work the ball to Marc Roca whose ferocious strike was saved by Keilor Navas but only parried to the onrushing Harrison who walloped the ball home from close range.

Leeds continued on the front foot and bagged what proved the game’s winning goal in first-half stoppage time with a fine individual goal from Luis Sinisterra who received possession towards the left of the area and worked his way around both Neco Williams and Mangala before producing a beautiful low strike into the opposite corner. The victory fired Leeds all the way up from 18th to 13th place in the Premier League table. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a huge night at Elland Road.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Other than the goal he was a spectator. No other saves to make. Decent punch to clear a set-piece.

2 . Luke Ayling 5 - Struggled again, making a mistake in the lead up to the Forest goal and looking shaky when Forest targeted him.

3 . Robin Koch 7 - Steady performance without being stellar. Some nice passing. Headed balls away.

4 . Pascal Struijk 8 - A huge performance. Blocked shots, made tackles, headed away high balls and made intelligent decisions on the ball.