Leeds United will have been top of the Championship for 13 days when they travel to Watford on Good Friday, following last weekend's 2-0 win at home to Millwall. Daniel Farke's side could actually kick-off at Vicarage Road in third due to Leicester City and Ipswich Town playing earlier, but victory will reinstate them as the team to catch.
A number of Whites stars have been away on international duty this week and will not return to West Yorkshire until a few days before the Watford clash. There is another round of games to be played and Farke will be praying his players come through unscathed.
Leeds do have injury issues to contend with, namely Pascal Struijk and Georginio Rutter who have both fought with groin issues. Watford also have a few doubts for the clash and the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.