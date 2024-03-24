Watford v Leeds United injury news as three out and five doubts for Good Friday Championship clash

Leeds United kick off their Championship promotion run-in with a trip to Vicarage Road.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 24th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Leeds United will have been top of the Championship for 13 days when they travel to Watford on Good Friday, following last weekend's 2-0 win at home to Millwall. Daniel Farke's side could actually kick-off at Vicarage Road in third due to Leicester City and Ipswich Town playing earlier, but victory will reinstate them as the team to catch.

A number of Whites stars have been away on international duty this week and will not return to West Yorkshire until a few days before the Watford clash. There is another round of games to be played and Farke will be praying his players come through unscathed.

Leeds do have injury issues to contend with, namely Pascal Struijk and Georginio Rutter who have both fought with groin issues. Watford also have a few doubts for the clash and the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

Withdrew from Northern Ireland duty with a foot injury. Watford boss Cleverley 'hopeful' he will be fit in time.

1. Jamal Lewis (doubt)

Withdrew from Northern Ireland duty with a foot injury. Watford boss Cleverley 'hopeful' he will be fit in time.

Left the England Men's Elite League squad - formerly under-20s - with a dead leg. Hoped he will be fit to face Leeds.

2. Ryan Andrews (doubt)

Left the England Men's Elite League squad - formerly under-20s - with a dead leg. Hoped he will be fit to face Leeds.

Scored the winner for Watford last weekend but has been carrying a minor groin issue. Unlikely he will be rested for such a big game.

3. Emmanuel Dennis (doubt)

Scored the winner for Watford last weekend but has been carrying a minor groin issue. Unlikely he will be rested for such a big game.

Suffered knee ligament damage at the start of March and given a four-week timeframe to return.

4. Jeremy Ngakia (out)

Suffered knee ligament damage at the start of March and given a four-week timeframe to return.

Missed the win over Birmingham due to a hamstring injury. It is unclear how serious it is.

5. Ken Sema (doubt)

Missed the win over Birmingham due to a hamstring injury. It is unclear how serious it is.

Still thought to be some way off a return after breaking his femur against Manchester City. Will be two years out at the end of this month.

6. Stuart Dallas (out)

Still thought to be some way off a return after breaking his femur against Manchester City. Will be two years out at the end of this month.

