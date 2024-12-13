Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories ahead of Saturday’s trip to Preston.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke will be putting the final touches on those pre-game preparations this evening with Leeds United due at Preston North End tomorrow lunchtime. Consecutive home wins over Derby County and Middlesbrough have built another solid platform and there is hope the Whites can take nine points from this three-game week.

Leeds have struggled away from home, however, and are also finding issues with early Saturday kick-offs, and so tomorrow’s trip to Deepdale will provide a real test of their early promotion credentials. It’s set to be another tough task on the road for Farke’s men and ahead of that trip across the Pennines, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAtee latest

Leeds were unable to prise James McAtee away from Manchester City over the summer but reports now suggest the attacking midfielder looks set to leave next month. GiveMeSport claim McAtee is ‘increasingly likely’ to seal a move away from the Etihad in search of more regular first-team football - albeit a move to Elland Road doesn’t look likely.

McAtee was one of several Premier League No.10s being eyed by Leeds over the summer, with CEO Angus Kinnear confirming interest in the 22-year-old once the transfer window closed. Elland Road chiefs ultimately failed in their search for an attacking midfielder, with questions as to whether they would reignite that search next month.

McAtee has played just two minutes of Premier League football this season and now looks set to leave in search of minutes, although a number of top-flight teams are thought to be keen on the City academy graduate. West Ham United and Crystal Palace are thought to be in the race, as are German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry verdict

Former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer believes a move for Louie Barry could prove ‘good business’ amid links with the Aston Villa star. Barry, 21, has bagged an incredible 14 goals in 19 League One games for Stockport County, with recent reports suggesting Leeds are among several Championship clubs eyeing a January move, if Villa recall the forward before loaning him out again.

“I think Leeds will be worried about injuries in the second-half of the season, they’ve got Gnonto, Ramazani and Solomon but what they’ll be looking for is that striker on top who has that pace and runs in behind, and Barry provides that,” Palmer told Football League World. “They haven’t got that with Piroe.

“He holds the ball up and links up play but when you play that sole striker that they do, they need someone who can run off the back of centre-halves and get in behind. He’s not played at that level, so it will be a huge gamble for Leeds at this present moment in time. Maybe if they can secure a loan with a view to a permanent move, they may be looking for him in the future and that would be a good bit of business because he’s got a really bright future ahead of him.”