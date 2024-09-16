Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United had a very busy summer transfer window as they made some big decisions ahead of another promotion-pushing season. After the Whites lost out in the play-off final last campaign, the club came to terms with the fact that they would lose a number of key players who wanted to play top flight football.

Indeed, Leeds sold the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to Premier League sides over the summer. The departure of three key attackers left Daniel Farke needing new recruits and while they managed to bring in Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon, there were other pursuits that failed to get over the line.

Leeds chief Angus Kinnear has revealed that the club attempted a move for for Fábio Carvalho, who left Liverpool last month to sign for Brentford in a £27.5 million deal. United had previously been pushing to sign the 22-year-old back in January when he left Anfield for another loan spell, but Hull City were the ones who won the race for his signature.

After a strong spell with the Tigers — which saw him net nine Championship goals and two assists — Leeds revisited their interest in Carvalho. With spaces up front to fill and cash available to spend, the Whites pursued the versatile attacker, along with James McAtee and Gustavo Hamer.

Speaking on the Square Ball Podcast, Kinnear admitted: “Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him. And then Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.

“It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Premier League and he ended up being sold for £27m to Brentford. To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration.”

Indeed, after failing to secure promotion back up to the Premier League, Leeds have found it tricky to compete with other clubs for top-rated talent. They are currently ninth in the Championship table with eight points on the board.