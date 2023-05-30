Leeds United have dropped into the Championship after they finished 19th in the Premier League table, with Everton placing 17th to secure safety.

The Whites lost 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur as a poor end to the campaign sealed their fate and ended a three-year stay in the top flight.

With the campaign now finished, we have taken a look at how the table might have been impacted if not for the intervention of VAR in games.

The technology oveturned nine decisions in Leeds matches throughout the season with the first two calls coming in a 5-2 loss at Brentford.

A penalty was awarded to the hosts duting the September 3 meeting, scored by Ivan Toney, for a foul by Luis Sinisterra on Toney before a Bryan Mbeumo goal awarded was after incorrect offside in the second half.

There has been a number of incidents reviewed by VAR but no on-field review was recommended by Stockley Park. One such incident came in that fixture against Brentford when Crysencio Summerville was tugged back by Aaron Hickey inside the penalty area.

Head coach Jesse Marsch was sent to the stands for protesting when his side were denied the decision.

Referee Robert Jones sends Jesse Marsch off at Brentford. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

“You can understand his [Marsch’s] frustrations because clearly Leeds should have had a penalty, no doubt about that, especially when you see what they were giving fouls for this weekend, on recommended views, which has been shocking, absolutely shocking,” Ex-Premier League referee Mark Halsey Halsey told the Yorkshire Evening Post in September.

Other VAR overturns saw Leeds awarded a penalty against Arsenal in October but Patrick Bamford missed the spotkick. In the same game, Leeds had a penalty cancelled and a red card against Gabriel downgraded to yellow after he was originally ruled to have fouled Bamford.

West Ham were awarded a penalty in December’s 2-2 draw at Elland Road while Aston Villa saw Emiliano Buendia’s goal given in January’s meeting after originally being disallowed for offside.

In March’s 4-2 victory over Wolves, the hosts had Jonny sent off after on-field review for a challenge on Luke Ayling. Rodrigo scored Leeds’ fourth in stoppage time but a review was recommended after the VAR felt Adama Traore was fouled in the build-up but referee Michael Salisbury stuck with his on-field call.

Youri Tielemans had goal ruled out for offside after Boubakary Soumare was ahead of the last defender in the build-up during a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Leeds had a penalty overturned in their heavy defeat at Bournemouth as a handball by Matias Vina was ruled to be outside the penalty area.

The final VAR overturn of the season for Leeds came as a penalty was awarded to Newcastle United for handball by Junior Firpo, as Callum Wilson converted from the spot in a 2-2 draw.

Taking into account how every overturned decision may have impacted the results of games this season, here’s how the table could look without VAR...

Premier League table without VAR

1. Man City - 93 (+4)

2. Arsenal - 85 (+1)

3. Man United - 75 (0)

4. Newcastle - 71 (0)

5. Brighton - 65 (+3)

6. Liverpool - 60 (-7)

7. Spurs - 60 (0)

8. Villa - 56 (-5)

9. Brentford - 56 (-3)

10. Fulham - 53 (+1)

11. West Ham - 47 (+7)

12. Palace - 46 (+1)

13. Chelsea - 45 (+1)

14. Wolves 41 (0)

15. Bournemouth - 40 (+1)

16. Forest 41 (+3)

17. Everton 38 (+2)

18. Leicester City 37 (+3)

19. Leeds 36 (+5)