Leeds United’s three-year stay in the Premier League is over after their relegation to the Championship was confirmed with a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

It was a season which included numerous changes in the dugout, with four men taking charge during the 38-game league campaign.

With Leeds relegated, some argued the club would have remained in the top flight if Marsch was allowed to see the season out.

Former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United player Jan Age Fjortoft felt the American could have kept the club up as the former Norway international said on Sunday: “Sorry to see Leeds go down!

“My opinion: Jesse Marsch would not have been relegated with this team if he would have been there whole season.”

Leeds played 20 games under Marsch this season, picking up four wins, six draws and losing the other 10 for a total of 18 points.

They won their first game of the campaign at home to Wolves and also beat Chelsea at Elland Road. Prior to the World Cup break, Leeds claimed a shock win at Liverpool before a dramatic victory over Bournemouth boosted hopes of avoiding another relegation fight.

Marsch finished his season with a ratio of 0.9 points per game, which would have seen Leeds finish on around 34 points. Everton survived on 36, with Leeds relegated on 31 points and Leicester dropping into the Championship with 34.

Following Marsch’s departure, the Whites were managed by Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

In that time, they won just three of their 18 matches - with all of those coming under Gracia. They drew four games, losing the other 17 as they averaged 0.72 points per game.

Gracia oversaw victories over Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves but a run of four defeats in five games with 18 goals conceded saw Allardyce drafted in for the final four games. He picked up just one point from four matches.