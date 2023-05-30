The right-back endured a difficult debut season in English football, starting the season as the club's first-choice right-back during Luke Ayling's recovery from surgery but then losing the place to his elder.

Kristensen was in and out of the side, spent a chunk of games on the bench as an unused sub and then had to play centre-back towards the end of the campaign.

His attitude was lauded by Javi Gracia, even when not playing and he featured for every minute of all four of Sam Allardyce's games in charge.

Relegation was not how he saw the move to Leeds ending when he signed from RB Salzburg, having previously played there under Jesse Marsch. Marsch was sacked in February with Leeds fighting the drop for the second straight season.

Kristensen has told Danish publication Tipsbladet that his future depends firstly on the club and who they decide to keep - a decision that cannot be taken until the ownership picture clears up.

“First of all, there is an evaluation of all players in the club," he said.

"It’s a new situation for Leeds United, so first of all we have to find out who will be here. If someone points to me, I’m ready. I have a long contract left and it may well be that it was not what I had imagined. I must be the first to say that it was not.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE - Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen says he will stand by his contract, but admits the club have to assess their options. Pic: Getty

"The realities are such that we have to play in the Championship next season, and I intend to stand by the realities until I - if I - am introduced to some new ones. That is probably the best answer I can give now."

Kristensen signed a five-year deal when he made his £10m move from Salzburg and Leeds believed they had beaten stiff competition to secure his services.