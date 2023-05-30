Leeds news you can trust since 1890
‘For sure’ - Rodrigo sends 26-word message to Leeds United fans after Premier League relegation

Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 30th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Leeds United striker Rodrigo has apologised to the club’s fans in a social media message following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Sunday as they dropped into the Championship with a whimper while Everton clinched survival with a home win over Bournemouth.

Rodrigo has enjoyed an impressive season on an individual level, ending the campaign as Leeds’ top scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals in 31 games, while also providing one assist.

"I can't find the words to describe yesterday's feeling," he posted on Monday.

"I just can say SORRY to all Leeds fans. For sure you deserve much better from us."

Rodrigo joined Leeds from Valencia on a four-year deal in the summer of 2020 and has since played 97 times for the club, scoring 28 goals.

It remains to be seen whether the forward will remain with Leeds as they head into the Championship. He has just one year remaining on his deal.

During his commentary of Sunday’s game, Jermaine Jenas suggested Premier League clubs would be keen to sign the Spaniard, along with his teammate Jack Harrison.

He said: “There’s no doubt it, you’d only want a couple of players you’d want to pluck from this group. Jack Harrison is one, Rodrigo is the other. I’m sure there’ll be a few cheeky bids coming in.”

Following the club’s relegation, a number of players are expected to depart the club with reports some even have relegation clauses inserted into their deals.

