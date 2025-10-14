Leeds United will return to Premier League action with a tough looking visit to former Championship title rivals Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The game will provide Daniel Farke and his players with an opportunity to land a major blow on a relegation rival and boost their own hopes of preserving their top flight status beyond a solitary season. There have been some major positives for the Whites during the opening two months of their return to the Premier League - but they will know they must return to winning ways at Turf Moor after suffering a 2-1 home defeat against Spurs in their final game before the second international break of the campaign.

The coming weeks will see several of Leeds’ other relegation rivals facing some big tests as they look to steal a march on the other clubs sitting in the bottom seven before the next international break in November.

With the return to league action now just days away, we take a look at who the bottom seven clubs in the Premier League table will face over their next five fixtures.

Your next Leeds United read: Inside Leeds United fan encounter with Marcelo Bielsa as he recalls 'unbelievable' win and key duo

1 . 20th: Wolves Next five games: 18/10 Sunderland (A) 26/10 Burnley (H) 1/11 Fulham (A) 8/11 Chelsea (A) 22/11 Crystal Palace (H) | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 19th: West Ham United Next five games: 20/10 Brentford (H) 24/10 Leeds United (A) 2/11 Newcastle United (H) 8/11 Burnley (H) 22/11 Bournemouth (A) | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 18th: Burnley Next five games: 18/10 Leeds United (H) 26/10 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) 1/11 Arsenal (H) 8/11 West Ham United (A) 22/11 Chelsea (H) | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 17th: Nottingham Forest Next five games: 18/10 Chelsea (H) 26/10 Bournemouth (A) 1/11 Manchester United (H) 9/11 Leeds United (H) 22/11 Liverpool (A) | Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . 16th: Brentford Next five games: 20/10 West Ham United (A) 25/10 Liverpool (H) 1/11 Crystal Palace 9/11 Newcastle United (H) 22/11 Brighton and Hove Albion (A) | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . 15th: Leeds United Next five games: 18/10 Burnley (A) 24/10 West Ham United (H) 1/11 Brighton and Hove Albion (A) 9/11 Nottingham Forest (A) 23/11 Aston Villa (H) | Getty Images Photo Sales