Young forward Devon Brockie has made a Leeds United vow upon signing his first pro Whites deal.

Brockie, 18, has featured five times in Premier League 2 for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s this term and netted his first goal of the season in the 2-2 draw against West Brom at the start of the month.

The attacker also bagged an assist against the Baggies and there was more joy for the teenager on Monday as he signed his first professional Leeds deal, penning terms on a one-year-contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

Speaking to Leeds United’s official website on signing his deal, the teenager vowed that Leeds “will get hard work from the first minute to the end” as he also declared his intent to be a “dangerous” player.

Brockie said: “It is a good feeling for me and my family. It feels good, especially from growing up in Leeds.

“I have supported Leeds all my life and been here for a lot of years, had a lot of ups and downs there and come through at the other end.

“One thing that I will always be grateful for with Leeds is how they have helped me develop as not only a footballer but as a man.

“People look at to think, ‘he is going to be a danger player’”

“So the transition from maybe a teen, a boy, to understanding what the world of football looks like to some degree and setting me up for my career.

“What I have learned and the foundations I have built is thanks to the people at Leeds and that is what I will always be grateful for.

“I think what you will get from me is hard work from the first minute to the end. When I step on the pitch, I think everything I do is for the team. Everything I do is to get three points for the team.

“And then in attacking areas, I feel when I am at my best, I can be calm and make things happen, creating things and scoring goals.

“Playing in attacking areas more, I think getting my name on the scoresheet and getting more assists is a goal and becoming someone who people look at to think, ‘he is going to be a danger player’.”