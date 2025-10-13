Burnley given ominous injury news on duo as two others out vs Leeds United

The latest injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture between Burnley and Leeds United.

Burnley are awaiting news on the fitness of two players ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Leeds United.

The two former Championship title rivals will head into their Turf Moor meeting sat in the bottom six of the Premier League table and will both be aiming to rack up what would be a notable victory against an opposition many believe will be a fellow relegation rival throughout the remainder of the season.

For Clarets boss Scott Parker, there is concern over full-back Connor Roberts, who is yet to feature this season and is now in the final stages of his recovery from a knee injury that has left him on the sidelines since he appeared for Wales in a 4-3 defeat against Belgium during the summer. Winger Jaidon Anthony, who joined the Clarets on a permanent deal in the summer after spending last season on loan with Parker’s side, is also a slight doubt after he suffered a quad injury during the 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa earlier this month.

Speaking prior to the final games before the second international break of the season, Parker said: “Connor is back training with us. Maybe this weekend (against Villa) comes a bit early. He seems to be moving in the right direction. He's been training with us for the last two or three days. Hopefully, that will continue over the international period.”

And on the thigh injury picked up by Anthony, Parker added: “He got a big hit on his quad, and he was limping around. Again, you can only leave it so long before then, and you may have to make a change, and I decided that I didn't want him to carry that going into the final part of the game.”

German international defender Beyer is another Burnley player definitely out, the 25-year-old still recovering from a knee injury. The defender said last week that he was close to making a return but both Beyer and Amdouni were left out of Burnley’s 25-man squad list meaning they won't be seen until January at least. | Getty Images

There are two Clarets stars that will definitely miss Saturday’s game as Zeki Amdouni is some way from a return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and Jordan Beyer is not expected to return until the new year after he suffered a hamstring injury that added to his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The German centre-back has not featured for the Clarets since a 2-1 home defeat against Queens Park Rangers in April 2023 after suffering a serious knee injury that has led to two major surgeries. Parker has stressed a cautious approach is being taken with the former Borussia Monchengladbach man as they nurse him through the final stages of his lengthy rehabilitation process.

He said: “Jordan is OK. We're just having to tread really, really carefully. Obviously, he’s just coming out of his injury, and sometimes that journey looks a little bit bumpy, and maybe that's what we're experiencing at the moment, so we're taking good care with that. We're not up against the clock due to the 25-man squad.”