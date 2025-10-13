Leeds United's stunning home attendances compared to Everton, Aston Villa and other Premier League rivals

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 13th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST

How does Elland Road’s average attendance compare to Leeds United’s Premier League rivals?

There should have been little surprise to see Leeds United supporters getting behind their Daniel Farke and his players throughout the first two months of the Premier League season.

There has been great excitement and enthusiasm around the Whites faithful since their side claimed a return to the top flight with a dramatic Championship title win on the final day of last season. A hectic summer transfer window only added to the momentum and that led to a memorable first night of the season as Farke’s men claimed a 1-0 win against Everton at a sold-out Elland Road.

The sold-out signs have gone up in league games against Newcastle United, AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur as the Elland Road faithful continue to show a staggering level of support - but how does Leeds United’s average home attendance compare to their Premier League rivals?

2025/26 average attendance: 11,154

1. AFC Bournemouth

2025/26 average attendance: 11,154 | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 16,942

2. Brentford

2025/26 average attendance: 16,942 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 21,479

3. Burnley

2025/26 average attendance: 21,479 | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 25,049

4. Crystal Palace

2025/26 average attendance: 25,049 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 26,984

5. Fulham

2025/26 average attendance: 26,984 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 30,130

6. Nottingham Forest

2025/26 average attendance: 30,130 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

