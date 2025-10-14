Marcelo Bielsa has recalled Leeds United's 'amazing' 10-man win at Manchester City and two players whose character shone in a vital moment.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary ex-Whites boss spent three hours with the Leeds United Supporters Club Malaysia in a private event, having travelled to the country for his Uruguay team's international friendlies against Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan. Bielsa agreed to make an appearance at the meet up, which was for supporters club members only, in order to repay the love he has felt from Leeds fans since his departure from Elland Road.

Bielsa spent nearly four years as head coach of Leeds and masterminded a promotion to the Premier League and a top-10 finish in the top flight. He made his exit in February 2022 when owner Andrea Radrizzani decided to sack the Argentinian and replace him with Jesse Marsch after a run of defeats. Bielsa told fans in attendance at the event that while he completely understood the decision, due to the team's form and the number of goals they conceded, that he still felt loved by the club's fanbase at that moment. And Leeds fans who still get in touch with him to this day have allowed him to relive some 'great memories' of their time together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the questions put to Bielsa during his Malaysia appearance was about the 2-1 win secured at the Etihad, despite the first-half sending off of captain Liam Cooper. Leeds and Pep Guardiola's superstars were locked at 1-1 with the hosts piling on near-constant pressure before Gjanni Alioski sent Stuart Dallas clear and the Northern Ireland international scored the most unlikely of last-gasp winners.

That win was 'unbelievable and amazing' according to Bielsa, who revealed that at full-time there was no immediate attempt to analyse or try and understand how they had pulled off such a feat because they just wanted to enjoy the moment. Bielsa praised the characters of Alioski and Dallas, and expressed his belief that it wasn't coincidence for such players to be involved in that moment.

Bielsa stayed with the Malaysian fans for more than three hours, answering questions, posing for photographs and signing autographs. LUSCM also presented him with a Malaysia shirt bearing his name.

The Uruguay game against Dominican Republic was a reunion for Bielsa and one of his former Leeds players, left-back Junior Firpo. The defender, now at Real Betis, returned to the pitch after the game to sign autographs for Whites supporters in attendance at the game.