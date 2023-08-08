It’s no secret that Wilfried Gnonto is attracting a fair amount of attention this transfer window and his future remains something of a grey area as clubs weigh up a potential move for him. After Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League last season, several top flight clubs have been sniffing around their squad, looking to snap up transfer-seeking players.

Everton are the main team in the running for Gnonto’s signature and they have already made an offer of £15 million for his services. The Whites rejected the bid though as they remain hopeful of keeping the winger on the books for at least another season. However, another party has since entered the conversation, raising potential complications.

According to the Telegraph, it is the newly promoted Burnley who are monitoring Gnonto ahead of their season back in the Premier League. The Clarets are interested in the forward but they are not as close as Everton in their potential pursuit of the player.

There is a lot of appeal around Burnley right now, especially after Vincent Kompany spearheaded them to the Championship title last campaign, earning them promotion after dropping down a league just one year before. The former Manchester City defender has wasted no time in bolstering his squad this summer either — Burnley have brought in a number of impressive new signings already, including Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford and Dara O’Shea. They also signed Nathan Redmond on a free deal from Besiktas.