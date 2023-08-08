Leeds United host League One Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road in the First Round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Here is the team we think Daniel Farke will name from the start.

Leeds currently have a number of injuries which will keep key players out of action in midweek as the Whites welcome Matt Taylor’s Shrewsbury side to Elland Road.

It is the first encounter between these two clubs for 11 years when Leeds previously ran out 4-0 winners in this competition, courtesy of goals from Luciano Becchio, Luke Varney, David Norris and Ross McCormack.

Patrick Bamford remains out until the international break, while Liam Cooper is unlikely to make an immediate return having been stretchered off in the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City. Sam Byram could be given his first start of his second spell at the club after impressing off the bench during the second half of last Sunday’s game.

Young forward Mateo Joseph will miss this game, which could potentially hand just a second club start to Sonny Perkins who was a stoppage time substitute against the Bluebirds, while Illan Meslier is expected to be rested for Karl Darlow to come in and make his Leeds debut.

Here is the line-up the YEP predicts will face Shrewsbury on Wednesday night at 7:45pm.

GK: Karl Darlow Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow could make his debut this week in the Carabao Cup

RB: Luke Ayling Luke Ayling may be forced to retain his place at right-back if Cody Drameh is not deemed fit to play on his return from injury

CB: Charlie Cresswell Charlie Cresswell is expected to be handed his first start of the season by Farke in midweek

CB: Pascal Struijk To the left of Cresswell is most likely to be Struijk who featured more than any other outfielder during pre-season and played 90 minutes at the weekend