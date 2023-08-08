Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Leeds United XI vs Shrewsbury predicted as Daniel Farke expected to ring changes in Carabao Cup

Leeds United host League One Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road in the First Round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Here is the team we think Daniel Farke will name from the start.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 8th Aug 2023, 05:55 BST

Leeds currently have a number of injuries which will keep key players out of action in midweek as the Whites welcome Matt Taylor’s Shrewsbury side to Elland Road.

It is the first encounter between these two clubs for 11 years when Leeds previously ran out 4-0 winners in this competition, courtesy of goals from Luciano Becchio, Luke Varney, David Norris and Ross McCormack.

Patrick Bamford remains out until the international break, while Liam Cooper is unlikely to make an immediate return having been stretchered off in the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City. Sam Byram could be given his first start of his second spell at the club after impressing off the bench during the second half of last Sunday’s game.

Young forward Mateo Joseph will miss this game, which could potentially hand just a second club start to Sonny Perkins who was a stoppage time substitute against the Bluebirds, while Illan Meslier is expected to be rested for Karl Darlow to come in and make his Leeds debut.

Here is the line-up the YEP predicts will face Shrewsbury on Wednesday night at 7:45pm.

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow could make his debut this week in the Carabao Cup

1. GK: Karl Darlow

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow could make his debut this week in the Carabao Cup Photo: Leeds United

Photo Sales
Luke Ayling may be forced to retain his place at right-back if Cody Drameh is not deemed fit to play on his return from injury (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

2. RB: Luke Ayling

Luke Ayling may be forced to retain his place at right-back if Cody Drameh is not deemed fit to play on his return from injury (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Charlie Cresswell is expected to be handed his first start of the season by Farke in midweek (Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th August 2023)

3. CB: Charlie Cresswell

Charlie Cresswell is expected to be handed his first start of the season by Farke in midweek (Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th August 2023) Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
To the left of Cresswell is most likely to be Struijk who featured more than any other outfielder during pre-season and played 90 minutes at the weekend (Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th August 2023)

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

To the left of Cresswell is most likely to be Struijk who featured more than any other outfielder during pre-season and played 90 minutes at the weekend (Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th August 2023) Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Daniel FarkeLeague OneElland RoadPatrick Bamford