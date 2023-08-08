Leeds United XI vs Shrewsbury predicted as Daniel Farke expected to ring changes in Carabao Cup
Leeds currently have a number of injuries which will keep key players out of action in midweek as the Whites welcome Matt Taylor’s Shrewsbury side to Elland Road.
It is the first encounter between these two clubs for 11 years when Leeds previously ran out 4-0 winners in this competition, courtesy of goals from Luciano Becchio, Luke Varney, David Norris and Ross McCormack.
Patrick Bamford remains out until the international break, while Liam Cooper is unlikely to make an immediate return having been stretchered off in the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City. Sam Byram could be given his first start of his second spell at the club after impressing off the bench during the second half of last Sunday’s game.
Young forward Mateo Joseph will miss this game, which could potentially hand just a second club start to Sonny Perkins who was a stoppage time substitute against the Bluebirds, while Illan Meslier is expected to be rested for Karl Darlow to come in and make his Leeds debut.
Here is the line-up the YEP predicts will face Shrewsbury on Wednesday night at 7:45pm.