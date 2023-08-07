Leeds United are now preparing to switch their attention to the Carabao Cup after an eventful start to life back in the Championship.

The Whites came from two goals down to draw with Cardiff City at Elland Road on Sunday, and while there were positive signs, particularly offensively, a wobbly start may await Daniel Farke’s men due to ongoing transfer business. Leeds haven’t managed to replace the players they have lost this summer just yet, and more new signings are going to be needed.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Phillips ‘talks’

Leeds are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with Liverpool over the signing of Nat Phillips.

According to Rudy Galetti, Leeds are interested in a £10million deal for the defender as they look to replace Max Wober, who left on a loan deal. Phillips has 19 league appearances for Liverpool to his name, and he is not likely to get regular football at Anfield this season.

The Whites could take advantage as they look to strengthen Farke’s squad, which has already shown signs of weakness defensively.

The Greek alternative

Reports on the continent claim Leeds are engaged in transfer talks with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for Greek international defender Pantelis Chatzidiakos.

Leeds have reportedly been in negotiations with UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finalists AZ Alkmaar for around two weeks, according to leading Greek sports news outlet Sportime. Following the departure of Wober on a season-long loan earlier this month, Leeds are in the market for a right-sided central defender to supplement Daniel Farke’s options in that particular area of the pitch.

Twenty-six-year-old Chatzidiakos appears to have been identified as a player who could fulfil that brief and has vast experience in the Netherlands' top flight, as well as in European competition.

Farke on Gray

Leeds manager Farke jokingly asked journalists following his side’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City not to tell ‘outstanding’ debutant Archie Gray his verdict on the youngster’s performance, in order to keep the 17-year-old grounded.

“I don’t like to praise young lads too early,” Farke said in his pre-match press conference last week. “I think in our generation it’s a bit of a problem because there are so early superstars.