Leeds have reportedly been in negotiations with UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finalists AZ Alkmaar for around two weeks, according to leading Greek sports news outlet Sportime.

Following the departure of Max Wober on a season-long loan earlier this month, Leeds are in the market for a right-sided central defender to supplement Daniel Farke’s options in that particular area of the pitch.

Twenty-six-year-old Chatzidiakos appears to have been identified as a player who could fulfil that brief and has vast experience in the Netherlands’ top flight, as well as in European competition.

Sources in Europe have told the YEP that negotiations are underway between the two clubs but a deal is yet to be agreed. Sportime report a 2.5 million Euro (£2.2 million) bid has been tabled for the defender’s services, who is into the final 12 months of his contract in Holland.

The YEP also understands Chatzidiakos is open to leaving AZ, with whom he reached the semi-final of the Europa Conference League last season, only to be defeated by eventual winners West Ham United.

Chatzidiakos has spent several years in Alkmaar having joined from Panathinaikos’ youth team as a teenager back in 2011. He has accumulated over 200 first-team appearances at AFAS-Stadion and 27 full international caps for Greece.

AZ are not expected to stand in Chatzidiakos’ way if their asking price is met by Leeds, who await news on the severity of club captain Liam Cooper’s injury sustained in the 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Sunday. The Dutch club are said to be holding out for a fee in the region of 3-4 million Euros (£2.5m-£3.5m).

ALKMAAR, NETHERLANDS - MAY 18: Pantelis Chatzidiakos of AZ Alkmaar passes the ball whilst under pressure from Michail Antonio of West Ham United during the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg match between AZ Alkmaar and West Ham United at AFAS Stadion on May 18, 2023 in Alkmaar, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chatzidiakos plays predominantly as a right-sided central defender, although began the 2022/23 campaign as a right-back under AZ coach Pascal Jansen, before reverting back to his more natural centre-back role. The 26-year-old’s statistics in Holland suggest he is an adept passer of the ball, comfortable in possession and can progress play into the final third.

Leeds have previously been linked with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips during this summer’s transfer window after the two clubs made contact, while Phillips did not travel on the Reds’ pre-season tour of the Far East.