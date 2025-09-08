The teenage Leeds United striker was on fire throughout August after a pre-season campaign with Daniel Farke's senior squad.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s teenage sensation Harry Gray has been nominated for August’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award after an excellent start to the 2025/26 season.

Gray enjoyed another summer of first-team exposure at Leeds and has settled back into the Under-21s set up with ease, scoring four goals in just three league appearances. The 16-year-old also has one assist to his name, with five direct contributions more than anyone in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds sit eighth in the league with two wins from their opening three PL2 fixtures and Gray has been central to that success, scoring twice in his side’s 3-0 opening-week win over Aston Villa. The teenage striker also got a goal and assist combination in a 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor, also finding the net in a 3-2 home defeat to Ipswich Town.

An excellent month has seen Gray recognised for his efforts as one of eight PL2 Player of the Month nominees. The Leeds youngster is alongside Shumaira Mheuka (Chelsea), Shane Nti (Brighton), Charlie Tasker (Brighton), Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Tottenham), Charles Sagoe (Arsenal), Mirsad Ali (Leicester) and Kevon Gray (Leicester).

Gray and his peers were nominated for August’s award by the Premier League Football Development Panel, who will also decide on the winner. All involved will learn of the opening-month results later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke’s verdict on Harry Gray’s Leeds United first-team future

It’s easy to forget Gray is standing out while playing significantly above his age, with Leeds’ 16-year-old striker the youngest of those eight nominees. And the teenager might even hope to take another step up at some point this season, having earned his senior debut in the final minutes of last season’s 6-0 win against Stoke City in April.

Leeds aren’t expected to rush that integration though, despite Gray’s involvement throughout pre-season, with Farke keen to keep the teenager grounded. The Whites boss also has a number of senior options further up the pecking order at No.9 with free agent pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha joining Joel Piroe during the summer transfer window.

“The plan is to take the focus away from him and not to speak about him too much,” Farke said ahead of last month’s opening-night win over Everton. “A 16-year-old youngster, I won’t speak too much about Harry because it's difficult when you play for Leeds United, you have this last name, the whole stadium singing your name and everyone expects you to celebrate once we get promoted as if you are the only one promoted.

“It’s never healthy for development so my message is leave him alone a little bit, give him time to grow and develop. So this is the last time I will speak about him in a press conference, when he’s on the pitch then we can speak about him again.”