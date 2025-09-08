Leeds United are still being linked with Fulham and Wales star Harry Wilson after a failed summer transfer window deadline day move.

There was late frustration for Leeds United as they missed out on the opportunity to sign one of their key targets during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

After spending around £100 million on ten new additions to Daniel Farke’s squad in the aftermath of their Championship title win, the Whites were still keen to add a winger to their ranks as the clock ticked agonisingly towards the 7pm deadline last Monday evening. A move for Fulham and Wales star Harry Wilson was put into action as the Cottagers looked to reinforce their options in wide areas before authorising a departure and deals for Brazilian winger Kevin and AC Milan forward Samuel Chukwueze appeared to have signalled a green light for the Whites.

The YEP understands a deal sheet was submitted to the Premier League to allow Leeds up to two additional hours to conclude the deal for Wilson - but Fulham reportedly opted against allowing the move to progress and Wilson could now line up against the Whites when the two sides meet at Craven Cottage this weekend.

However, a recent report from the Sunday Mirror has claimed the Wales international is still available for transfer as he enters the final months of his current Fulham deal and there is a suggestion a move to Elland Road could still be on the cards during the January transfer window. But what else has been said about the failed move to Leeds and what could lie ahead?

What did Robbie Evans say about Leeds United’s move for Harry Wilson?

Getty Images

Speaking in a transfer window Q&A with the YEP, he said: "It's pretty straightforward in that we had a player targeted, and it didn't come through. We thought we had the right price. We put the offer in above that price, the player was on board. Club couldn't get it done. Their club couldn't get it done. We sent the deal sheet in after being given some indication it could work. But they were also doing three deals at once, coming in yesterday. So Fulham signed 85 million euros worth of wingers yesterday. And whether it was out of time or they just decided not to sell, we don't know. But it didn't happen. Thankfully for us, that's why we did the overwhelming majority of our business before the last day of the window. So we missed that one, we didn't get him and it's kind of that simple."

What has Graham Smyth said about Harry Wilson’s failed move to Leeds United?

Graham Smyth talks Leeds United. | Yorkshire Evening Post.

Speaking last week, the YEP’s chief football writer: “Leeds felt there was one vacancy to fill, a right-wing 10 blend who could take set pieces, the tricky kind of incisive passer with a bit of magic, perhaps, something a bit different. That's what they felt they wanted. And when Buonanotte didn't happen, because it ran into the Chelsea difficulties, then they switched their attention to Harry Wilson.

“Now, over the weekend, they were led to believe that Harry Wilson had been told, you can get a move if certain conditions are met. Leeds feel like they more than met those conditions. And Fulham were obviously doing their own bit of business.

“I think they spent nearly 90 million euros, didn't they, on wingers, on deadline day, which is probably why they were considering letting Wilson out. But for some reason, where Leeds say they were given encouragement to sign a deal sheet and get an extra two hours to get it done, Fulham decided they were not going to sell Harry Wilson and Leeds were left after the deadline without filling that spot. And then the meltdown ensued.”

