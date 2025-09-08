Leeds United have experienced a solid return to the Premier League after collecting four points from their opening three games of the season.

After landing promotion via a dramatic Championship title win on the final day of last season, the Whites marked their return to the top flight with a 1-0 home win against Everton as a penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha earned all three points on a night when Elland Road bounced.

A heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal brought Daniel Farke’s side back down to earth - but a goalless home draw with Champions League-bound Newcastle United rounded off a satisfactory first fortnight of the new season.

Leeds and fellow promoted clubs Sunderland and Burnley have been tipped to suffer an immediate return to the second tier - but what are the latest relegation odds for all three clubs and their Premier League rivals?