'It's no surprise' - What Alan Shearer has said about Leeds United

The former Newcastle United and England captain has had his say on Leeds United throughout the first month of the season.

Alan Shearer forged a reputation as one of the most prolific strikers in Premier League history and plundered his way to 260 goals since the new look league came into formation in 1992.

After marking his senior debut for Southampton with a hat-trick against Arsenal in the old Division One and breaking into the senior England setup, the Geordie striker became a Premier League champion with Blackburn Rovers, captained England, became top goalscorer at Euro 96 and was the subject of a world record transfer when he made a £15 million move to Newcastle United in 1996. Shearer wrote his name into Tyneside folklore when he became the Magpies all-time record goalscorer and had scored 206 goals for his hometown club before he announced his retirement in 2006.

The end of his playing career saw Shearer move seamlessly into punditry and he has been a regular feature on Sky Sports, Amazon Prime and Match of the Day over the last 20 years. Shearer has also become part of the team behind ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast alongside fellow former England internationals Micah Richards and Gary Lineker and has given his take on a number of key subjects involving Leeds United during the opening month of the Premier League season.

What has Alan Shearer said about Leeds United supporters?

Many onlookers have tipped Leeds United to suffer an immediate return to the Championship after claiming promotion into the top flight last season. However, after claiming four points from their opening three games and going unbeaten in two games at home, Shearer believes the Elland Road faithful has a big part to play in the battle against the drop.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, he said: "It's no surprise that all three of them have won at home - Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley. That's going to be key isn't it, particularly at Sunderland and Elland Road because of how crazy their fans are. That will be key to them - how they get on in their home games. Leeds are not going to be judged away to Arsenal. They have to pick up points at home - and get the odd draw away from home - and that's how one of them can stay up."

What did Alan Shearer say about the Leeds United v Everton controversy?

James Tarkowski of Everton reacts following a hand ball incident during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 18, 2025 in Leeds, England. | Getty Images

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League was marked with a narrow home win against Everton - but the nature of the decisive moment caused controversy as Toffees defender James Tarkowski was ruled to have handled a goalbound shot that allowed Lukas Nmecha to fire home the resulting penalty.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast Shearer said: “I thought Tarkowski was really articulate after the game in what he said. He said if that ball is struck and I don’t move and it hits me on the arm as it did do, and I didn’t move, it’s not going to be given as a penalty as it’s in a natural position and I can’t do anything about it.

“But he said because I leaned and I leant because it’s taken a deflection, he said since when has there been a law in the game that you can’t lean towards the ball. So the ball hits him in exactly the same position but he’s leaning and he said since when has leaning been a punishable offence.”

What did Alan Shearer say about former Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff joining Leeds?

'MASSIVE' FACTOR: Saluted by new Leeds United midfielder Sean Longstaff, right. | Getty Images

Given his love of Newcastle United, there were few people better positioned to comment on Leeds United’s signing of Magpies midfielder Sean Longstaff during the summer transfer window.

Speaking after the deal was completed, Shearer said: “I found it really interesting when I looked at his Instagram, the post he put out and everything he said I sort of related and understood. He's achieved his dream, he won a trophy with Newcastle, played at St James' Park for his boyhood club so for him that's been amazing. I guess all good things have to come to an end and he went with the very best wishes of everyone.

“Everyone appreciated what he's done for Newcastle and Leeds have signed a really, really good lad. A talented lad who will do well, and I wish him well because for a young boy coming through the ranks at Newcastle and achieved his dream like he has, it's been great to watch. I understand why he wanted to leave and play first-team football. When Joelinton, [Sandro] Tonali and Bruno [Guimaraes] are all fit, there aren't many, if any better in the Premier League.”