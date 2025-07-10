There have been positive moves with forward Lukas Nmecha and defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw all added to Daniel Farke’s squad since the Championship title was secured in May. Further new additions are planned with the Elland Road hierarchy considering their options after a reported £12 million offer for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff was rejected by the Magpies .

With reported transfer targets spanning a number of positions, the Whites could well consider looking to the free agent market as they look for value-for-money from any potential additions. There are some eye-catching names that appear on the list of 20 Premier League players that are now out of contract - but would you like to see any of these in white during the new season?