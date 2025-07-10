20 Premier League free agents available to Leeds United including ex-Man Utd and Newcastle men

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 10th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

Former Everton, Newcastle United, Manchester United and West Ham United stars are now free agents.

Leeds United are pressing on with their transfer plans as the Whites prepare to return to the Premier League during the upcoming season.

There have been positive moves with forward Lukas Nmecha and defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw all added to Daniel Farke’s squad since the Championship title was secured in May. Further new additions are planned with the Elland Road hierarchy considering their options after a reported £12 million offer for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff was rejected by the Magpies.

With reported transfer targets spanning a number of positions, the Whites could well consider looking to the free agent market as they look for value-for-money from any potential additions. There are some eye-catching names that appear on the list of 20 Premier League players that are now out of contract - but would you like to see any of these in white during the new season?

Former club: Newcastle United

1. Callum Wilson

Former club: Newcastle United | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster

Former club: Southampton

2. Kyle Walker-Peters

Former club: Southampton | Getty Images

Former club: West Ham United

3. Aaron Cresswell

Former club: West Ham United | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former club: Brentford

4. Ben Mee

Former club: Brentford | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former club: Tottenham Hotspur

5. Fraser Forster

Former club: Tottenham Hotspur | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former club: Fulham

6. Carlos Vinicius

Former club: Fulham | Getty Images

