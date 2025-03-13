Leeds United are also thought to be keen on a permanent deal for the Tottenham Hotspur man.

Leeds United could face competition for Manor Solomon this summer with reports suggesting the winger is on Everton’s radar.

Solomon is coming towards the end of his season-long loan move to Elland Road and an impressive campaign of Championship football looks to have caught the eye elsewhere. The 25-year-old’s start to life in West Yorkshire was slow due to a combination of back and hamstring injuries, but a great run of recent form has taken him to seven goals and seven assists, with 14 contributions only bettered by Dan James and top-scorer Joel Piroe.

Leeds will be expected to at least weigh up the possibility of a permanent deal, should they achieve promotion, but competition is likely with TEAMtalk reporting on interest from Goodison Park. They claim Everton are ‘considering a move’ for the Israeli international this summer as new owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) look to kick off a new era with a busy summer.

Everton Solomon latest

The Toffees have wingers Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom on loan but as things stand, permanent moves for either look unlikely and the YEP reported earlier this month that Leeds loanee Harrison could make a surprise return to the MLS. Manager David Moyes is expected to be in the market for wide reinforcements regardless, with Solomon a possible target.

Leeds are said to be ‘very keen’ on a permanent move for Solomon as well, albeit that will only happen if they are shopping as a Premier League team this summer, with parent club Tottenham Hotspur thought to want close to £20million for their winger. There are also suggestions of interest from Italy and Turkey but the player’s preference is to remain in England, as was evident when he turned down a move to Spanish top-flight outfit Getafe in favour of dropping into the Championship last summer.

Romano on Leeds interest

It remains to be seen whether Everton will act on their interest but Leeds’ stance on Solomon has appeared clear for some time. The Spurs loanee has looked a cut above the Championship when in full flow this season and would provide the kind of top-flight and international experience needed to survive in the Premier League.

“Leeds want to try to keep the player, but they will need to get promoted,” Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport’s Market Madness recently. “There will be more clubs interested from the Premier League. At the moment, it’s not something advanced. The player is focused on events on the pitch, so there’s nothing really concrete, but the interest from Leeds to make this deal is absolutely there. There was also interest from Italy before he joined Leeds, but for sure Leeds will try.”

As with so much of Leeds’ potential summer business, any attempt to sign Solomon permanently will rely on them getting promoted, as the finances of a deal would be impossible to afford ahead of a third consecutive year outside the Premier League. Fortunately, Daniel Farke’s side are in a strong position to achieve that goal, with Wednesday’s 2-0 win at home to Millwall sending them back to the top of the Championship with nine games to go.