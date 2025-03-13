Leeds United's Man of the Match against Millwall left the game with a stiff knee as an explanation for his rotation has emerged.

Joe Rothwell pulled the strings for the Whites and played a role in the build up for both goals, the second of which came after he signalled to the bench he had to come off. Rothwell, who continually probed at the Lions with his forward passing and dribbling speed, waved his hand high in the air after dinking the ball over a sliding challenge and sliding a pass to Junior Firpo. Boss Daniel Farke was already preparing Ilia Gruev to come on, but as play stayed live Rothwell got back on the ball and played it towards the Millwall box during the move that resulted in Ao Tanaka's goal.

"Even 10 minutes before he mentioned that his knee is getting stiffer and stiffer," said Farke at full-time. "But I think he was so excellent today and before the game I would have said so right now he has played 30 minutes in the last game, today, whatever, 85 minutes. It's normally a bit much for him just within four days, but I wanted to have him on the pitch as long as possible today, because he was so much on it and played with confidence. Then he actually gave the sign that it's not possible, take me off. And then, yeah, I took him off."

Possibility of a Rothwell rest for QPR

Farke says Leeds will stick Rothwell in the ice bath and see if he recovers in time to be considered for a start at Queens Park Rangers but it would come as no surprise if Ilia Gruev stepped in. The Leeds boss has somewhat of a habit now of using Rothwell in home games where the side will enjoy more possession and Gruev away, where he might need legs and defensive steel. There is no doubt, however, that Rothwell provides the more attacking profile and exciting moments, so fans have called for more of the loanee away from home too. As ever, Farke has shown a keen knowledge of the narratives around the team and what the fanbase are discussing, so explained why he has chopped and changed in the middle.

"You know how much I appreciate and love Joe," he said. "If you love football, then you love Joe Rothwell, he's a pure baller. There are also a few challenges in this game, and we don't have to speak tonight about it, because tonight he was really, really excellent. And yeah, sometimes you have a decision to make. It's definitely, definitely a fact that as much as you want, you can't play him three games within six days. No chance. The last two years he hardly had a game in the starting lineup. And for us, he has played more games than in all of the last seasons."

Home comfort for Rothwell and Farke

Farke likes Rothwell at Elland Road because of his ability on the ball but believes the energy the Bournemouth loanee displayed against Millwall was only possible because he was more rested, having come off the bench on 68 minutes at Portsmouth on Sunday.

"Especially in the home game, when we have a lot of the ball and we can run the game, then he's excellent," said Farke. "I think with him in the starting lineup our home record is excellent, because then he can be really like the fixing point of our game in terms of which passes we choose, how quick we play, or sometimes also to slow the game down. I think again, he was again excellent today for this, but also was capable because he was recharged and recovered to win crucial duels.

"But yeah, sometimes you also have to choose, where do you need him a bit more in the difficult away game, where it's perhaps also a bit more like to defend second balls, transition moments, or do you need him more in a home game? And the decision right now was for me, before the week started, clear we need him today, fully fit, totally on it and recharged. For today's game it was definitely, definitely the right decision."

