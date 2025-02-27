The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger has been excellent for Leeds United this season.

Leeds United are keen on keeping Manor Solomon beyond this season if they win Championship promotion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Solomon swapped London for Leeds in August after agreeing a season-long loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur, where he was deemed surplus to requirements by manager Ange Postecoglou. A persistent knee injury kept the winger from playing regularly and that lack of match sharpness was certainly evident in the opening weeks of the campaign.

A combination of back and hamstring problems kept Solomon out for periods this season but a consistent run of starts has seen the 25-year-old flourish. Four goals and five assists across all competitions since the New Year has kept Largie Ramazani and Wilfred Gnonto out the team, with the Israeli international a cut above the second-tier in such form.

Solomon’s form, and his top-level experience - something the current squad is lacking a little - has encouraged debate over whether the loan will be made permanent come summer. And Romano expects Elland Road chiefs to at least pursue a permanent deal if they return to the Premier League - although there will be no shortage of competition.

Romano on Solomon future

“Leeds want to try to keep the player, but they will need to get promoted,” Romano told GiveMeSport’s Market Madness . “There will be more clubs interested from the Premier League. At the moment, it’s not something advanced. The player is focused on events on the pitch, so there’s nothing really concrete, but the interest from Leeds to make this deal is absolutely there. There was also interest from Italy before he joined Leeds, but for sure Leeds will try.”

Italian interest, presumably from the top-flight Serie A, wouldn’t be expected to cause many issues, given Solomon was clear in his desire to stay in England over the summer. He rejected a loan move to La Liga side Getafe before joining Leeds, going against the grain in picking the Championship over a top-five European league.

Leeds might also hope their trust in Solomon’s fitness will hand them an advantage over possible Premier League rivals, given they were patient during some early bumps in the road. The Spurs loanee’s fiancée was also keen on moving north last summer, while a tight-knit squad that he is already part of could also sway such a decision.

For now, neither Leeds nor Solomon will be thinking too far ahead, with promotion a long way from being secured. Consecutive comeback wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United have put Daniel Farke’s side in an incredibly strong position but with 12 games still to play, a lot can change.

Should Leeds get over the line, then a busy summer is on the horizon with the challenge of surviving in the top-flight laid bare by the fact Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all look set to come straight back down. Recruitment chiefs will be looking to strengthen across the board as they attempt to break that concerning trend.