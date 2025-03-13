One defeat in 18 was sufficient to have wolves at the door and reported sightings of ghouls in the windows at Leeds United.

A national newspaper's suggestion that the Whites were capitulating following Sunday's loss at Portsmouth did not land particularly well at Elland Road. But this is a club that has a tendency to be spooked now and again by its own shadow. Even in the good times boogeyman are said to lie in wait around the corner. What ifs. Injuries. Millwall winning 1-0 with a set-piece goal before a trip to Queens Park Rangers. The play-offs.

Last season Leeds also embarked on an incredible unbeaten run at the start of the calendar year, but when it came to an end at the start of April that spelled the beginning of the end for their automatic promotion hopes. A defeat by Coventry City could have been regarded as a blip, had they not subsequently been held by Sunderland and beaten by Blackburn Rovers. A win over Middlesbrough meant next to nothing when it was followed by fright night at QPR and a 4-0 humbling. Leeds' tails were firmly between their legs on the last day as Southampton beat them at Elland Road in a portent of what was to come in the play-off final.

Ao Tanaka celebrates scoring Leeds United's second goal against Millwall.

Daniel Farke has consistently attempted to put daylight between last season and this one. Different players, different teams, a different league, new promotion rivals. A fresh start, a fresh challenge. But the same fear lurks in the shadows around the club if not inside it, that it could all happen again.

The call for bravery

So big scary Millwall at Elland Road, an opposition with two previous wins over Leeds this season, presented a chance to show the defeat at Portsmouth was actually a blip and not a descent into madness. With QPR, away, next up a response was required. The call was for bravery. When Leeds are playing at home and want to be brave, when Farke wants to take the fight to the opposition, he turns to what appears to be his 'home' midfield. Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell were united in the middle of the park and between them struck killer blows as Leeds slayed any mental demons, be they real or imagined.

The initial signs weren't great as Leeds gave the ball away, conceded a corner and watched the monstrous Jake Cooper rise to head a cross over the top, all inside the first couple of minutes. But a minute later Leeds scored and the ghost of the dreaded 1-0 Millwall win was immediately laid to rest. It was all about Rothwell, winning the ball on halfway and speeding forward to play a one-two with Joel Piroe and then sent Manor Solomon to the byline where he crossed for Cooper to knock into his own net.

Joe Rothwell running the show

Rothwell was evidently in the mood, getting on the ball as often as he could and playing forward with urgency. His turn, dart and link-up with Junior Firpo put him in space to slide Solomon in behind again but the winger failed to read the intention this time. Then Rothwell cut the defence open with a sliderule pass that Jayden Bogle reached but couldn't quite control under pressure from the last man.

The next chance was a golden one and Rothwell was once again involved. He got up to win a header, Piroe added the deftest of touches and Aaronson nipped past the last man to give himself a shooting opportunity. It was on target and brought a corner but the look on his face showed he hadn't caught it as he wished. That anguish was nothing compared with that which met by the most marginal of offside calls, after an irresistible move involving Aaronson and Piroe was finished off beautifully by the latter.

But for the remainder of the half inaccuracy in the final third made a meal of Leeds' chance to turn the screw and add insurance to the scoreline. What's more, Millwall began to have a little spell and could have levelled when a corner from the left found Cooper. Stopping him from winning every header is a largely impossible task because he's so large, but he was inexplicably free to meet the delivery and only his inaccuracy spared Leeds. So when Leeds went down the tunnel with just a one-goal lead, the fear of what might lurk on the other side of the interval was still there.

Leeds need only fear themselves

What followed was a statement. It was comprehensive dominance. It was Ghostbusters III.

They set off like a side without a care in the world, and the midfield was central to it all again. Tanaka released Solomon from deep and the winger's shot pinged off the top of the crossbar. Rothwell's dribbing speed created a shooting chance for himself but the effort hit a body in front of Jensen. Tanaka's follow up ball was sent dangerously into the six-yard box and cleared. The Japan international forced the ball to Aaronson outside the box and his looping effort wasn't too far over. The American's personal demons were etched all over his face as he ran into the area onto another nice touch from Piroe but was unable to get a shot or cross away.

It wasn't total football from Leeds because for a long time it lacked the finishing touch, but it was total control. Millwall could get no foothold or momentum. Even when they did win a corner after Illan Meslier palmed a Tristan Crama cross behind, Leeds threatened a second. Piroe sent Solomon away and his pass for James down the middle was a touch late arriving, allowing Japhet Tanganga to recover.

Some of the moves Leeds put together were slick enough, the positions attackers got into were more than promising but someone just needed to put their foot through it. Step forward Tanaka. Rothwell, seconds after indicating to the bench that he needed to come off with a stiff knee, probed with his passing, FIrpo pulled the ball all the way back to the edge of the area and Tanaka arrived to supply the screamer. Job done.

With all the lights turned on, Sunday's defeat at Portsmouth can be seen for what it really was. A spirited, impressive performance from Pompey that should have earned them nothing but plaudits against a Leeds side who could and should have scored four times. Should Leeds go on to get a positive result at QPR then the word will be blip, not collapse. And for a team sitting top with 79 points after 37 games, there are no real monsters to be found in the final nine fixtures. The only thing Leeds United need fear is themselves.

