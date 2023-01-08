Potential non-league date on cards for Leeds United following FA Cup fourth round draw
A potential FA Cup date at non-league opposition could be on the cards for Leeds United following Sunday’s fourth round draw.
Leeds looked to be heading out out of the competition at the third round stage as they trailed 2-1 at Sunday’s hosts Cardiff City but Sonny Perkins netted a 93rd-minute equaliser to a seal a 2-2 draw. Leeds were then the last ball out of the hat in the fourth round draw which presented them a trip to Accrington or non-league Boreham Wood if they overcome Cardiff in the replay.
The replay between Leeds and Cardiff is likely to be staged on Tuesday, January 17 or Wednesday, January 18. Accrington drew 1-1 at Boreham Wood in Saturday’s third round tie and the replay for that game takes place at Accrington on Tuesday, January 17. Accrington sit fourth bottom in League One whilst Boreham Wood are 13th in the National League.