Leeds United have stepped up their preparations for their return to the Premier League in recent days as the Whites squad were back at Thorp Arch for pre-season training.
A first friendly of the summer will see Daniel Farke’s side meet Manchester United in Stockholm on Saturday week as supporters get a first look at the squad that will return to the top flight with a home clash against Everton on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign.
Along with fellow newly promoted sides Burnley and Sunderland, Leeds have been placed as one of the favourites for relegation this season with the trio backed to make an immediate return to the Championship.
But how many points could be required to avoid relegation? We take a look back at the last 12 Premier League seasons and assess the points totals secured by the clubs that narrowly avoided the dreaded drop.
