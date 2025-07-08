The latest transfer talk from the Premier League as Leeds United prepare for their return to the top flight.

Leeds United are not the only newly-promoted club making big moves to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Whites have already completed deals for Udinese defender Jaka Bijol and Wolfsburg duo Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha following their Championship title win. Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff appears to be their next target after an offer worth an initial £10 million has been submitted for the Magpies midfielder and reports have suggested personal terms have already been agreed. Should the move be completed, Leeds’ summer transfer spend will head above the £30 million mark - but that figure has been far surpassed by fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland.

Sunderland close in on another big money move

The Black Cats, who claimed promotion via a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United, have already completed a £20 million deal for Roma star Enzo Le Fee and paid out over £40 million to land midfield duo Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki. The spending is set to continue after Sky Sports News reported the Stadium of Light club had agreed a £19.5 milion deal for Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi and revealed the Belgian youth international had arrived in the North East to undergo a medical. Sunderland are also set to seal a free transfer move for left-back Reinildo Mandava after he left Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the end of last season.

Burnley lead race for Leeds United target

The future of former England striker Callum Wilson has been the subject of speculation over the last 24 hours after he confirmed his departure from Newcastle United.

The 33-year-old was reportedly offered a play-as-you-play deal by the Magpies but opted to bring an end to his five-year spell at St James Park and is now a free agent. Speaking in an emotional statement released on Monday lunchtime, Wilson said: “I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate end really is as special as they say. All good things come to an end but there’s no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts. Thankyou for the memories.”

Wilson is another free agent who could come under consideration in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. | Getty Images

Leeds have been routinely linked with a move for the former Bournemouth and Coventry City star in recent weeks and months - but Sportsboom have claimed it is former Championship title rivals Burnley that are currently ‘leading the race’ to secure Wilson’s signing just days after they handed a deal to Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker.

However, the newly-promoted duo are said to face major competition to sign Wilson as Fulham and West Ham United are also preparing to make an offer for the striker.