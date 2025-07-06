Leeds United place in Premier League owner wealth table as 49ers ranked vs Man Utd, Everton & other rivals

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 6th Jul 2025, 18:29 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2025, 18:31 BST

Where owners of newly promoted Leeds United rank among 2025/26 Premier League rivals including Man Utd, Everton and more

Leeds United are back in the Premier League following a two-season hiatus and will soon be once again battling the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

While there are of course many changes since the Whites were last in the top flight, one huge change for the Elland Road club is that they are under new ownership since last battling the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 49ers Enterprises took full ownership of the Yorkshire-based side in 2023, and fans will hope that this ownership helps them remain within the top flight beyond the 2025/26 season.

Here is how the 49ers rank compared to their other Premier League rivals in terms of net worth.

Leeds United are owned by 49ers Enterprises. Here is where their net worth sits compared to Premier League rivals

1. Leeds United owners' net worth

Leeds United are owned by 49ers Enterprises. Here is where their net worth sits compared to Premier League rivals | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Burnley's owner Alan Pace has a net worth of £190 million

2. 20. Burnley

Burnley's owner Alan Pace has a net worth of £190 million | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Matthew Benham, owner of Brentford, has a net worth of £210 million

3. 19. Brentford

Matthew Benham, owner of Brentford, has a net worth of £210 million | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Brighton owner Tony Bloom has a net worth of £1.3 billion

4. 18. Brighton

Brighton owner Tony Bloom has a net worth of £1.3 billion Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has a net worth of £2 billion

5. 17. Sunderland

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has a net worth of £2 billion | Getty Images

Photo Sales
William P Foley, majority owner of Bournemouth, has a net worth of £2.1 billion

6. 16. Bournemouth

William P Foley, majority owner of Bournemouth, has a net worth of £2.1 billion | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueElland Road
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice