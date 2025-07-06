Leeds United are back in the Premier League following a two-season hiatus and will soon be once again battling the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

While there are of course many changes since the Whites were last in the top flight, one huge change for the Elland Road club is that they are under new ownership since last battling the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 49ers Enterprises took full ownership of the Yorkshire-based side in 2023, and fans will hope that this ownership helps them remain within the top flight beyond the 2025/26 season.

Here is how the 49ers rank compared to their other Premier League rivals in terms of net worth.

1 . Leeds United owners' net worth Leeds United are owned by 49ers Enterprises. Here is where their net worth sits compared to Premier League rivals | Getty Images

2 . 20. Burnley Burnley's owner Alan Pace has a net worth of £190 million | Getty Images

3 . 19. Brentford Matthew Benham, owner of Brentford, has a net worth of £210 million | Getty Images

4 . 18. Brighton Brighton owner Tony Bloom has a net worth of £1.3 billion Photo: Gareth Copley

5 . 17. Sunderland Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has a net worth of £2 billion | Getty Images