Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland have experienced mixed fortunes since securing promotion into the Premier League.

The Whites’ late defeat at Fulham on Saturday means Daniel Farke’s side have won just one of their first four games of the season and left them in the bottom six of the table ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

Burnley could overtake Farke’s men when they face champions Liverpool on Sunday afternoon - but it is Sunderland that have enjoyed the best start of the newly promoted trio after the Black Cats claimed seven points from their opening four games of the campaign.

But how many points could be required to avoid an immediate return to the second tier?

Based on an average points total calculated over the last 12 seasons it seems a point total of 33 would see clubs preserve their place in the Premier League for at least another season.

Here is how the relegation battled have panned out over that time.

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United star 'under big pressure' after agonising Fulham defeat

1 . 2013/14 season: 34 points West Bromwich Albion kept their heads above water when the final whistle was blown on the season Norwich City, Fulham and Cardiff City dropped out of the Premier League. | Malcolm Couzens/ Getty Images Photo: Malcolm Couzens/ Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2014/15 season: 36 points QPR, Burnley and Hull City were all relegated into the Championship but Tim Sherwood kept Aston Villa above the dotted line with 38 points. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 2015/16 season: 38 points Aston Villa and Norwich City had already been condemned to the drop by the time Sam Allardyce's Sunderland ensured bitter rivals Newcastle United were also condemned to life in the Championship. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 2016/17 season: 35 points Despite a late-season collapse, Watford remained above the dotted line as Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland dropped into the Championship. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . 2017/18 season: 34 points Swansea City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion were relegated as Mark Hughes' return to Southampton helped ensure the Saints remained in the top flight. | Getty Images Photo Sales