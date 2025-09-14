The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United look to move on from a disappointing end to the summer transfer window.

The summer transfer window came to a close earlier this month and Leeds United have already turned their thoughts towards any possible new additions in January.

The Whites hierarchy paid out around £100 million as ten new faces were added to Daniel Farke’s promotion winning squad and there have been mixed fortunes during the first month of the new Premier League season. Despite strengthening across the board, there was a feeling the Whites had left themselves short in attacking areas when transfer deadline day came to an end.

There were the free transfer signings of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha following their departures from Everton and Wolfsburg respectively and further quality was added across the frontline when around £18 million was spent on AC Milan and Switzerland winger Noah Okafor. Attempts to bring in another winger fell short in the final hours of the summer transfer window after Leeds appeared to be progressing with a deal for Fulham star Harry Wilson, who shared an agent with current Whites star and international team-mate Karl Darlow.

The Whites lodged a deal sheet with the Premier League as the 7pm deadline approached to allow them to receive an additional two hours to formally complete the move. However, Fulham reportedly opted against allowing the Wales international to secure a move to Elland Road and he was in the Cottagers side that beat Leeds on Saturday afternoon. However, journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed Leeds remain keen on the former Liverpool winger as he approaches the final months of his current Fulham contract.

He told Football Insider: “It’s a deal that maybe Leeds could resurrect in January. Harry Wilson is coming to the end of his contract at the end of the season, so if Fulham want to ensure they don’t miss out on collecting a fee, they might have to listen to offers for him in the January window. Leeds United will be keeping tabs on Wilson’s situation at Fulham – if he’s not playing regularly between now and January, they would maybe look to bring him in.”

What has Daniel Farke said about the January transfer window?

Speaking after his forward line failed to fire in Saturday’s defeat at Fulham, the Whites boss said: “We try to be good in possession, we were in the first half, we dominated against Everton and many parts against Newcastle. We never just try to park the bus but I can’t expect as many end products as in the Championship.

“We have to play tight games and make sure we score goals from our situations. This will be our approach until at least January, let’s see what happens in January. My dream football is possession and play the opponents off the park, you know my reputation as a coach, but I have to adapt to reality and make sure we’re rock solid.”

