Leeds United star 'under big pressure' after agonising Fulham defeat

Leeds United suffered a late defeat in Saturday's visit to Premier League rivals Fulham.

Leeds United’s lack of a clinical edge provided a key talking point once again on Saturday as Daniel Farke’s men fell to a late defeat against Premier League rivals Fulham.

The Whites huffed and puffed throughout a surprisingly low-key 90 minutes at Craven Cottage and clear-cut chances were at a premium with summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin unable to make the most of a header from close range after getting on the end of a Brenden Aaronson cross. However, it was midfielder Sean Longstaff that went closest to grabbing Leeds’ first goal from open play in the Premier League this season when the former Newcastle United star’s rising effort flicked the crossbar.

Aaronson and Noah Okafor had opportunities during the second-half but it was the introduction of Brazilian winger Kevin that started to swing the game in favour of the Cottagers. The decisive moment came deep in second-half injury-time when a corner-kick from the right-hand side when headed beyond Karl Darlow by Whites defender Gabriel Gudmundsson.

After failing to find the net in three of their four Premier League games and with their only goal coming from the penalty spot, Leeds’ forward options were discussed on Match of the Day and former Swansea City and Wales defender Ashley Williams has stressed there is already pressure on one of Farke’s main summer signings.

He said: “There is big pressure on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to deliver, to stay fit and stay on the pitch - but also, they have to supply him. I think he had maybe one chance today and maybe he should have done better. They’ve all got to chip in and they’ve all got to create more. They were unlucky with that today but they were still only getting a point and they didn’t look like getting three because they are not creating enough chances.”

What did Daniel Farke say about Leeds United’s attacking options?

Speaking after the agonising late defeat at Craven Cottage, the Whites boss said: "Not a concern because I'm aware of this. I've addressed this, the players we have. We would just need a bit more quality in the offence like more or less each and every other Premier League side has. I can't expect something from a player he's not capable of delivering. It's not like I expect players labelled not good enough three years ago to come here and score goals for fun.

"We try to be good in possession, we were in the first half, we dominated against Everton and many parts against Newcastle. We never just try to park the bus but I can't expect as many end products as in the Championship. We have to play tight games and make sure we score goals from our situations. This will be our approach until at least January, let's see what happens in January. My dream football is possession and play the opponents off the park, you know my reputation as a coach, but I have to adapt to reality and make sure we're rock solid."