The Premier League finally returns this weekend as the first international break of the season is now consigned to the history books.

For Leeds United, that means a visit to Fulham’s Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon as Daniel Farke’s men look to build on a solid return to English football’s top flight after they claimed four points from games with Everton, Arsenal and Newcastle United during the opening fortnight of the campaign.

There are some difficult challenges lying in wait for the Whites before the league action gives way for World Cup qualifiers next month as they prepare to face Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the coming weeks.

However, in reality, there are no easy games in the Premier League and the Whites first goal will be to secure their top flight status for another season.

But where are Farke’s men predicted to finish in the Premier League this season? We take a look with the help of a predicted final table put together by the stats experts at Opta.

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United confirm new role for Elland Road stalwart

1 . 1st: Liverpool Average predicted points - 79.02 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales